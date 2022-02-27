Left Menu

Former Chief Minister KC Reddy's life is guiding light for young leaders: CM Bommai

Former Chief Minister KC Reddy's life is a guiding light for the present young leaders, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

27-02-2022
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai . Image Credit: ANI
Former Chief Minister KC Reddy's life is a guiding light for the present young leaders, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. Speaking after offering floral tributes to the statue of State's first Chief Minister on his death anniversary, Bommai said he was a leader with a vision. The erstwhile Mysore province and Karnataka could be built because of the strong foundation laid by an able administrator like KC Reddy.

"K C Reddy's principles, ideals, values in public life and the commitment to redress grievances of the people are an inspiration for all. He laid emphasis for the eradication of regional and social imbalances,'' Bommai said. "Hailing from the Kolar district, KC Reddy had a scientific bent of mind. He was instrumental in getting the Union government to set up major public sector industries like BHEL, BEML and HAL in Bengaluru. It helped the State to emerge as a leader in IT, BT sector. His ideals in life are inspirational for all," the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question Bommai said that action has been taken to install a bronze statue of the late Chief Minister.

