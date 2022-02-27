Left Menu

Ukraine lodges case against Russia at world court - Zelensky

Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia at the highest U.N. court in The Hague for disputes between states, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. A court official could not immediately be reached for comment. "Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:40 IST
Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia at the highest U.N. court in The Hague for disputes between states, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday. It was unclear on precisely what grounds the case was being brought to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A court official could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Ukraine has submitted its application against Russia to the ICJ," Zelensky said on Twitter. "Russia must be held accountable for manipulating the notion of genocide to justify aggression. We request an urgent decision ordering Russia to cease military activity now." The court does not have automatic jurisdiction in cases involving the two nations and Kyiv would have to base its claim on a U.N. treaty in order to give the court authority to hear the matter.

