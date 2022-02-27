Czech government approves additional military aid to Ukraine

The Czech government has approved further military aid to Ukraine worth 400 million crowns ($18.23 million), Defence Minister Jana Cernochova told Czech Television on Sunday. She declined to comment on the contents of the package.

The government had already approved on Saturday a shipment worth 188 million crowns that included machine guns, assault rifles and other light weapons. ($1 = 21.9420 Czech crowns)

