Czech government approves additional military aid to Ukraine

The Czech government has approved further military aid to Ukraine worth 400 million crowns ($18.23 million), Defence Minister Jana Cernochova told Czech Television on Sunday. She declined to comment on the contents of the package. The government had already approved on Saturday a shipment worth 188 million crowns that included machine guns, assault rifles and other light weapons.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:43 IST
