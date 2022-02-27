Kyiv continues to hold its defence - mayor
The mayor of Kyiv said on Sunday there were no Russian troops in the Ukrainian capital, which was holding its defense against attacks.
"But our military, law enforcement, and territorial defense continue to detect and neutralize saboteurs," Vitaly Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.
