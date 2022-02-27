Left Menu

'Heartbroken' Pope urges help for Ukraine, condemns warmongers

It does not come from the people," he said in a passionate voice. "They don't consider the everyday lives of people but put partisan interests before everything and trust in the diabolic and perverse logic of weapons, which is the furthest thing from God's mind." The pope said he was moved by images of elderly people seeking refuge and mothers escaping with their children. "They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:49 IST
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Pope Francis on Sunday called for humanitarian corridors to help refugees out of Ukraine and said those who make war should not be deluded into thinking that God is on their side.

"They are brothers and sisters, for whom we must urgently open humanitarian corridors. They must be welcomed," he said. "May the weapons fall silent. God is with the peacemakers, not with those who use violence ... It is the people who are the real victims, who pay for the folly of war with their own skin."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

