Left Menu

Teen stabbed, injured by duo during argument over passage through narrow lane

A teen boy sustained stab injuries after an altercation with two persons over passage through a narrow lane in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.Nagesh Meshram 19 was on a motorcycle and asked for way as accused Bhurya Sulkhe 27 and Gunwant Sontakke 30 were standing on the narrow pathway, which led to an argument, an official said.The incident took place on Friday night.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:16 IST
Teen stabbed, injured by duo during argument over passage through narrow lane
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A teen boy sustained stab injuries after an altercation with two persons over passage through a narrow lane in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Nagesh Meshram (19) was on a motorcycle and asked for way as accused Bhurya Sulkhe (27) and Gunwant Sontakke (30) were standing on the narrow pathway, which led to an argument, an official said.

''The incident took place on Friday night. One of the accused attacked Meshram with a knife and he was rushed to a hospital by passersby. Sulkhe and Sontakke have been charged with attempt to murder,'' the Nandanvan police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022