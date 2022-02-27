Teen stabbed, injured by duo during argument over passage through narrow lane
A teen boy sustained stab injuries after an altercation with two persons over passage through a narrow lane in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.Nagesh Meshram 19 was on a motorcycle and asked for way as accused Bhurya Sulkhe 27 and Gunwant Sontakke 30 were standing on the narrow pathway, which led to an argument, an official said.The incident took place on Friday night.
- Country:
- India
A teen boy sustained stab injuries after an altercation with two persons over passage through a narrow lane in Nandanvan area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.
Nagesh Meshram (19) was on a motorcycle and asked for way as accused Bhurya Sulkhe (27) and Gunwant Sontakke (30) were standing on the narrow pathway, which led to an argument, an official said.
''The incident took place on Friday night. One of the accused attacked Meshram with a knife and he was rushed to a hospital by passersby. Sulkhe and Sontakke have been charged with attempt to murder,'' the Nandanvan police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Meshram
- Nagesh Meshram
- Nagpur
- Gunwant Sontakke
- Nandanvan
- Bhurya
ALSO READ
CBI searches 12 Nagpur premises linked to CAs of ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh
DPR of Mumbai-Nagpur bullet train plan to be ready soon, says minister Danve
Honey Singh submits voice samples to Nagpur cops in 2015 obscenity case
Two killed, 1 injured in road accident in Nagpur
GAIL to connect Srinagar to gas grid; Mumbai-Nagpur line by May 2023