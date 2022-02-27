Left Menu

SDRF rescues trekker from forest in Tehri

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:40 IST
A trekker from Meerut stranded in a forest beyond Shivpuri in Tehri district was rescued safely on Sunday by the State Disaster Response Force personnel. SDRF sources here said they received information about three trekkers stranded in the forests beyond Shivpuri on Sunday morning. A team led by Sub-Inspector Niraj Chauhan was rushed to the spot immediately. When they reached the spot, they found out that a group of three trekkers had started the trek from the hotel where they were staying on Saturday night but lost their way. Two of them somehow came down groping their way back but one was still stuck somewhere in the forests. SDRF personnel eventually traced him after a six-hour-long search and rescue operation. As the trekker was unable to walk, SDRF personnel brought him to the main road carrying him on their back. He has been identified as 23-year-old Parva Garg, a resident of Gandhi Nagar area of Meerut. The Uttarakhand police has also shared a video on Twitter in which the trekker is seen thanking the SDRF team for saving his life.

