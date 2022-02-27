Slovak government approves more military aid to Ukraine - report

The Slovak government approved on Sunday providing further military aid to Ukraine worth 4.4 million euros ($5 million), news website www.dennikn.sk reported.

The NATO member, which shares a border with Ukraine, had on Saturday approved aid worth 11 million euros, including 120mm artillery ammunition and fuel, which it said was already delivered.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

