Mumbai: Fmr cricketer Vinod Kambli held for dashing car into building gate, released on bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-02-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 18:56 IST
Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was arrested for ramming his car into the gate of his residential society in Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, a police official said.

He said Kambli, who also allegedly argued with the complex's watchman and some residents after the incident, was released on bail later.

Kambli has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage), the Bandra police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

