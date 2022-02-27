Left Menu

Ukrainian envoy says Turkey-made drones helping fight against Russia

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:01 IST
Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Sunday that Turkey-made Bayraktar drones were very efficient in the country's battle against invading Russian forces.

Turkey has sold Kyiv several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones, which it had in the past deployed against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

