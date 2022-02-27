Ukrainian envoy says Turkey-made drones helping fight against Russia

Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, Vasyl Bodnar, said on Sunday that Turkey-made Bayraktar drones were very efficient in the country's battle against invading Russian forces.

Turkey has sold Kyiv several batches of Bayraktar TB2 drones, which it had in the past deployed against Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)