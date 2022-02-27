Demo by UDF against Left govt on March 4

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala would organise a dharna in Thiruvananthapuram and in the districts of Ernakulam and Kozhikode on March 4 to protest over the law and order situation in the State, convenor of the UDF M M Hassan said on Sunday.

The demonstration would be held in front of the Secretariat in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and in front of the Collectorates in Ernakulam and Kozhikode seeking the resignation of Chief Minister of the State Pinarayi Vijayan.

The State government was allegedly shielding goondas and drug mafias and the law and order situation has grown from bad to worse, said Hassan.

''The Chief Minister, the police department and the CPI(M) are protecting the goons and the drug mafia in the state. The state is shocked by the continuing incidents of murders in the state. During this reign of Pinarayi, Kerala is witnessing unparalleled mafia rule,'' he said.

Hassan said parliamentarians, MLAs, representatives of local self-government body and others would participate in the dharna.

On February 23, the State Assembly witnessed a war of words over the law and order situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)