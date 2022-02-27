Chhattisgarh HC stays NRDA's demolition drive at scribe's home

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Sunday stayed for a few days the demolition process being carried out by authorities in Raipur at the residence of a journalist.

The HC stay came on a special petition filed by journalist Sunil Namdeo's wife Manmeet Kaur Sohal against Naya Raipur Development Authority earlier in the day, Ashutosh Pandey, lawyer for the petitioner, said. A special single bench of Justice N.K. Chandravanshi passed the stay order after hearing arguments from both sides, Pandey said. On February 19, the Naya Raipur Development Authority had sent a demolition notice for illegal construction to Namdeo, who lives in Mana area in Raipur, and some structures were demolished the next day, Pandey said.

The NRDA again pasted a notice on Saturday night informing about demolition of remaining structures, after which the petitioner requested the HC to constitute a special bench for urgent hearing, Pandey said.

The petition was presented in the High Court at 9 am and the matter was heard at 11 am, he added. Namdeo was held last year in an extortion and blackmailing case and released later, and is also facing a charge under the Wildlife Protection Act, Pandey informed.

