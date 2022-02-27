Left Menu

Chhattisgarh HC stays NRDA's demolition drive at scribe's home

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Sunday stayed for a few days the demolition process being carried out by authorities in Raipur at the residence of a journalist.The HC stay came on a special petition filed by journalist Sunil Namdeos wife Manmeet Kaur Sohal against Naya Raipur Development Authority earlier in the day, Ashutosh Pandey, lawyer for the petitioner, said.

The Chhattisgarh High Court on Sunday stayed for a few days the demolition process being carried out by authorities in Raipur at the residence of a journalist.

The HC stay came on a special petition filed by journalist Sunil Namdeo's wife Manmeet Kaur Sohal against Naya Raipur Development Authority earlier in the day, Ashutosh Pandey, lawyer for the petitioner, said. A special single bench of Justice N.K. Chandravanshi passed the stay order after hearing arguments from both sides, Pandey said. On February 19, the Naya Raipur Development Authority had sent a demolition notice for illegal construction to Namdeo, who lives in Mana area in Raipur, and some structures were demolished the next day, Pandey said.

The NRDA again pasted a notice on Saturday night informing about demolition of remaining structures, after which the petitioner requested the HC to constitute a special bench for urgent hearing, Pandey said.

The petition was presented in the High Court at 9 am and the matter was heard at 11 am, he added. Namdeo was held last year in an extortion and blackmailing case and released later, and is also facing a charge under the Wildlife Protection Act, Pandey informed.

