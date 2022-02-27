Left Menu

Russia dropped preconditions to talks after military setbacks, Ukraine says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:27 IST
Russia dropped its preconditions for talks after suffering military setbacks, Ukraine's foreign minister said on Sunday, adding that Ukraine would attend the talks to listen to what Russia had to say.

Dmytro Kuleba also told a briefing that Russian President Vladimir Putin's move to put nuclear forces on high alert was timed to put pressure on Ukraine during the negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday said Russia had agreed to talks at a venue on the Belarusian border, the first since Russia unleashed a full-scale invasion of its neighbour last week.

