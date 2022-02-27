Left Menu

Airplane carrying Norway NATO troops lands in Lithuania

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:29 IST
A military aircraft carrying Norwegian troop reinforcements landed in Lithuania on Sunday, part of a wider NATO buildup in the Baltic region following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some 44 Norwegian soldiers from a mechanised infantry batalion will join the alliance's enhanced forward presence battlegroup in Lithuania, deployed since 2017 in response to Russia's takeover of the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine.

