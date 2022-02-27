Left Menu

19-year-old dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Dholpur

PTI | Jagticamp | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:31 IST
A 19-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday in Rajasthan's ​​Dholpur district, police said.

Local Kotwali SHO Adhyatma Gautam said Sachin, a resident of Shaitanpura, took his own life by shooting himself in the head with a countrymade pistol.

He said Sachin's family members rushed him to a hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.

The body was handed over to them after a post-mortem examination, the police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

