NIA chargesheets 3 for extortion and disruption of govt works at colliery in Jharkhand

The NIA has filed its first supplementary charge sheet before a special court here against three accused for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit extortion and disruption of government works at a colliery in Jharkhand's Latehar district, an official said on Sunday.

Saif Ansari, 24, Shahrukh Ansari, 25, and Ajay Turi, 21, all residents of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, have been charged with sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms act, Explosive Substances Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the NIA official said.

The case pertains to the commission of terror act of indiscriminate firing and arson resulting in burning of five vehicles and injuries to four civilians at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Latehar district of Jharkhand in December 2020, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The motive was to terrorise delivery order holders, transporters, lifters of coal among others in order to commit extortion, the official said.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency had filed a charge sheet against 17 accused in August last year, the official said.

The three accused were responsible for procurement of weapons and ammunition and carrying out the terrorist act at Tetariakhand Colliery in collusion with other members of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

