Bulgaria will send humanitarian, military aid to Ukraine
Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:52 IST
Bulgaria will send humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine, joining a group of 25 donor countries from NATO and the European Union, the government said in a statement on Sunday.
The government did not elaborate on the nature of the aid.
