9 cow smugglers arrested, 59 bovines rescued in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Nine suspected cow smugglers were arrested and 59 bovines rescued in two separate actions in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said Sunday.

A countrymade pistol, three empty cartridges and five vehicles were seized from the accused, they said.

Two cows were found dead, the police said, adding that the rescued animals were handed over to a cowshed.

In the Nagar police station area, a police team stopped a vehicle at a blockade for a search on Saturday night, but the suspected smugglers opened fire at the personnel, they said.

The police opened fire in self-defence while chasing the smugglers and Chand Mohammad, alias Bhura Meo, and Safi Mohammad Meo were overpowered and arrested, the officials said.

One of their accomplices, identified as Niyazu Meo, managed to escape, they said.

Fifteen bovines were found tied with ropes in the vehcile. Two cows were dead, the officials said.

In the Sikri police station area, four vehicles were intercepted and 46 bovines rescued, they said, adding that Shakir Meo, Man Singh Saini, Umrat Meo, Anoop Singh, Dinu Meo, Rajesh Gurjar and Ish Meo were arrested.

Cases were registered against the accused under sections of the Arms Act, Animal Cruelty Act and the Cow Protection Act, the officials added.

