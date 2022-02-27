Left Menu

Russia denies talks with Ukraine have started, officials arriving - Interfax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:55 IST
Russia denies talks with Ukraine have started, officials arriving - Interfax
Russia denied on Sunday that talks with Ukraine had begun but said the two sides were arriving at the destination for negotiations, Interfax news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying.

The negotiations could possibly offer some room to try to de-escalate the crisis after Russia invaded Ukraine from several directions. Earlier, an adviser to Ukraine's Interior Ministry said the talks had already begun.

