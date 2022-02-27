Left Menu

International community must work together to restore peace in Ukraine: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:58 IST
International community must work together to restore peace in Ukraine: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a crisis in Ukraine after the Russian attack, the Congress on Sunday said the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives.

Chairman of the party's foreign affairs department Anand Sharma said the outbreak of hostilities and the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a matter of grave concern for the world.

''The Indian National Congress, while expressing its anguish, is of the considered view that the international community must work together for cessation of armed conflict and early restoration of peace to save human lives and further aggravation of the crisis,'' he said in a statement.

''The path of diplomatic negotiations must be embraced in all sincerity for a negotiated resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, respecting the MINSK and Russia-NATO agreements and earlier understandings,'' the senior spokesperson of the Congress added.

He said the United Nations charter must be upheld by all the countries.

The Congress has been criticising the BJP-led Centre for failing to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine in time and has sought urgent steps in this direction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022