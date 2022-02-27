Estonia urges citizens to return from Russia
Estonia urged its nationals in Russia on Sunday to reconsider whether they need to stay there and to return home if possible.
It also called on Estonian nationals to avoid regions in Russia and Belarus bordering Ukraine due to Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.
