CISF apprehends passenger with 4 live bullets at Delhi's IGI airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a passenger with four live bullets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:14 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a passenger with four live bullets at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. According to CISF, during the security check at Terminal 3 of IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected four live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a passenger.

The person has been identified as Kapil Vaish, who was bound for San Francisco by United Airlines flight. "On 27.02.2022 at about 0200 hrs, during Pre Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Ter-3, IGI Airport, New Delhi, CISF personnel detected four (04) live rounds of .32 mm calibre from the hand baggage of a passenger later identified as Kapil Vaish, bound for San Francisco by United Airlines flight No.UA-868 (0430 hrs)," the CISF said in a statement.

On enquiry, he could not produce any valid document. Later, the passenger along with the seized live rounds was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

