LeT militant held in Anantnag with pistol

An alleged active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was arrested on Sunday from Anantnag district, police here said. ''During a surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party,'' a police spokesman said. The arrested man was identified as Shahid Thoker, a resident of Shopian district. ''Incriminating material and a pistol was recovered from his possession,'' the spokesperson said. As per police records, Thoker is a ‘categorized terrorist’ as he had recently joined the LeT, he said.

