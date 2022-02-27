Left Menu

LeT militant held in Anantnag with pistol

An alleged active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT outfit was arrested on Sunday from Anantnag district, police here said. The arrested man was identified as Shahid Thoker, a resident of Shopian district. As per police records, Thoker is a categorized terrorist as he had recently joined the LeT, he said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:22 IST
An alleged active militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit was arrested on Sunday from Anantnag district, police here said. ''During a surprise naka checking, movement of a suspicious person was noticed, who was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party,'' a police spokesman said. The arrested man was identified as Shahid Thoker, a resident of Shopian district. ''Incriminating material and a pistol was recovered from his possession,'' the spokesperson said. As per police records, Thoker is a ‘categorized terrorist’ as he had recently joined the LeT, he said.

