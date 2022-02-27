Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Iskander missiles were launched from Belarus to Ukraine around 5 p.m. (1500 GMT), an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister said.

Ukrainian and Russian officials are due to meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on Sunday.

