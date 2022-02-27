PM Modi must impress upon President Putin that this is a dangerous path: Gaurav Gogoi

After Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a "special" alert, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should impress upon Putin that this is a dangerous path. "With thousands of Indian students still stuck in Ukraine, PM Modi must impress upon President Putin that this is a dangerous path and the smallest misstep can wreck unimaginable devastation," tweeted Gogoi.

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a "special" alert on Sunday amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Putin announced the move during a meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, reported RT News.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine issue. So far, a total of 469 Indian nationals have been evacuated from war-hit Ukraine, out of which 250 landed in Delhi on Sunday morning and 219 landed in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

The India Government is bearing the cost of evacuation given the emergency situation prevailing. Indian Embassy in Kyiv as well as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi issued a number of advisories prior to the situation developing, requesting Indian citizens to leave Ukraine. Moreover, Ukraine has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus, and Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said Sunday. (ANI)

