Putin's nuclear move could make situation "much, much more dangerous," U.S. official says

Russian President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert during his invasion of Ukraine is escalatory and could make things "much, much more dangerous," a senior U.S. defense official said on Sunday.

"It's clearly, essentially, putting in play forces that, if there's a miscalculation, could make things much, much more dangerous," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

