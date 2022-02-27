Left Menu

Man opens fire over non-veg food in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalised in a brawl over availability of non-vegetarian food in Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said.The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:54 IST
Man opens fire over non-veg food in UP's Bulandshahr
  • Country:
  • India

A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalised in a brawl over availability of non-vegetarian food in Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said.

The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said. According to police, a man on Sunday came to Wahid’s hotel and demanded non-vegetarian food. When Wahid said he did not have non-veg food and asked him to order what’s available, the man got infuriated but left the hotel. After a while, he returned to the hotel, this time with some people, Kumar said, and ransacked the eatery and fired a few gunshots one of which hit Wahid's nephew Ateeq in the leg.

Ateeq is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

Two accused have been arrested, and rest are being searched for, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022