Man opens fire over non-veg food in UP's Bulandshahr
A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalised in a brawl over availability of non-vegetarian food in Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said.The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said.
- Country:
- India
A man was shot and a restaurant was vandalised in a brawl over availability of non-vegetarian food in Sikandrabad area on Sunday, police here said.
The incident took place at Danish Hotel run by one Abdul Wahid, a resident of Chaudharywada area, Police Circle Officer of Sikandrabad Suresh Kumar said. According to police, a man on Sunday came to Wahid’s hotel and demanded non-vegetarian food. When Wahid said he did not have non-veg food and asked him to order what’s available, the man got infuriated but left the hotel. After a while, he returned to the hotel, this time with some people, Kumar said, and ransacked the eatery and fired a few gunshots one of which hit Wahid's nephew Ateeq in the leg.
Ateeq is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.
Two accused have been arrested, and rest are being searched for, said police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kumar
- Wahid
- Sikandrabad
- Suresh Kumar
- Abdul Wahid
- Ateeq
ALSO READ
'This film will be special for millions': Prabhas on Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie 'James'
Prajnesh, Ramkumar get tough draw at Bengaluru Open 2 ATP Challenger
Saketh, Ramkumar win doubles crown
PVL: Vinit Kumar, Ashwal Rai star in Kolkata Thunderbolts' win against Bengaluru Torpedoes
Sack Assam CM for remarks against Rahul Gandhi, demands Cong leader Aswani Kumar