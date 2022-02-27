SIT will complete Anis Khan death probe on time: DGP

The probe by the special investigation team (SIT) into the mysterious death of student leader Anis Khan was moving in the right direction and the process would be completed in 15 days, a top police officer said Sunday.

Director General of Police Manoj Malviya told reporters in reply to a question that the SIT would submit the report on Anis Khan’s death case to the Calcutta High Court in 15 days as directed on February 24. ''We can't divulge any details as the case is monitored by Hon'ble High Court. But we will find the truth in the stipulated period.'' Malviya said to a question.

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the West Bengal Police SIT to proceed with urgency in its probe into the alleged murder of Anis Khan and ordered the team to submit a progress report in two weeks. The state government had on February 21 set up the SIT to probe the death of the 28-year-old activist who had shifted allegiance from the Student’s Federation of India, an arm of the CPI(M), to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) prior to the 2021 assembly polls. He was a prominent face in the anti-CAA movement. Meanwhile, Anis Khan’s family has agreed to hand over the mobile handset of the deceased to the SIT in the presence of an executive magistrate while the second post mortem of the deceased was expected to be conducted by the SIT after exhuming the body in the presence of the family. The SIT on Saturday failed to exhume the body of the student activist amid protests by villagers at Amta in Howrah district. The victim’s father Salem Khan said he had asked the SIT to come on Monday. The High Court had directed the second post-mortem by exhuming the body under the supervision of a district judge. The Khan family alleged that Anis had been thrown off from the second floor of their house by four policemen from Amta police station who had forced themselves into the residence at Dakshin Para neighbourhood of Sarda village on the night of February 18. Two persons attached with Amta police station- a home guard and a civic volunteer- were arrested by SIT for their alleged role in the death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)