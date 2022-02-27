EU to consider using its funds to provide arms for Ukraine
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:12 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that ministers of the bloc's 27 member states will on Sunday evening consider a proposal to use common funds to finance weapons, fuel and medical supplies for Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Josep Borrell
- the bloc's
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
European Union nations unanimously approve Russian sanctions
European Union agrees to freeze assets of Putin and minister
EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered, reports AP.