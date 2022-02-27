Ukraine's President Zelenskiy says will use every opportunity to secure peace
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:17 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that he needed to use every opportunity to secure peace, as Ukraine was due to meet with Russia for peace talks.
"I do not really believe in the outcome of this meeting, but let them try so that later not a single citizen of Ukraine has any doubt that I, as President, tried to stop the war, when there was even a small, but still a chance," Zelenskiy said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Zelenskiy
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears