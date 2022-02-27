Left Menu

EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms

These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU. She said also the EU will ban the Kremlins media machine.

27-02-2022
EU shuts airspace to Russian airlines; will buy Ukraine arms
The European Union's chief executive says the 27-nation bloc will close its airspace to Russian airlines, fund supplies of weapons to Ukraine and ban some pro-Kremlin media outlets in response to Russia's invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that “for the first time ever, the European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.” Von der Leyen added that “we are shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. We are proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled aircraft. These aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.” She said also the EU will ban “the Kremlin's media machine. The state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, as well as their subsidiaries, will no longer be able to spread their lies to justify Putin's war and to sow division in our union.” Von der Leyen added that the EU will also target Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko for supporting Russia's widespread military campaign in Ukraine.

“We will hit Lukashenko's regime with a new package of sanctions,” she said.

