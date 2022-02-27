Biden administration to push congress for $6.4 billion in aid to Ukraine - Schumer
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:24 IST
The Biden Administration will ask Congress for $6.4 billion dollars in economic and military aid to help Ukraine as it fights the Russian invasion, Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
Schumer said the request would be added to a spending bill expected to reach the Senate floor next week.
