Russia says its soldiers have been killed, wounded in Ukraine offensive -Ifax

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday Russian soldiers had been killed and wounded during an offensive in Ukraine, but added its losses were far lower than those suffered by Ukraine without specifying a number, the Interfax news agency reported.

Since the start of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine, armed forces have hit 1,067 Ukrainian military sites, Interfax cited the ministry as saying.

