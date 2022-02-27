Left Menu

Ukraine discussed weapons, aid, 'new painful sanctions' on Russia with G7 countries - tweet

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:56 IST
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said he had discussed new sanctions on Russia with the foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations.

"Partners stand ready to provide Ukraine with more practical means to defend ourselves," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "Defensive weapons, military equipment, and financial support for Ukraine are underway. We also discussed new painful sanctions to stop Putin’s war."

He was not specific on what the sanctions could be, but Ukraine has called on its allies to impose more tough measures on Russia after President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine last week.

