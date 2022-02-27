Left Menu

26-yr-old woman found dead in hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur, accused absconding

Delhi Police has recovered the body of a woman from a hotel room in South West Delhi's Mahipalpur on Sunday.

27-02-2022
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has recovered the body of a woman from a hotel room in South West Delhi's Mahipalpur on Sunday. As per preliminary information, the 26-year-old woman had checked in at the hotel with a man, Shivam Chauhan of Ghaziabad two days ago, said the police.

The police had received information about the girl's body lying in the hotel around 3 pm on Sunday. The investigation has begun and the body has been sent for post-mortem. The police have also found some liquor bottles in the room. The deceased's sister, Suman said for the last few years, her sister was in a relationship with a boy with whom she has been going out earlier as well. Two days ago, on February 25, both had checked in at the hotel.

"My sister often used to ask the boy for marriage, but he used to avoid it. He also kept asking for money under different excuses. On February 25, Sonia had gone to meet the boy (Shivam) with around Rs 60,000," Suman told the police. The police said that no injury marks have been found on the body of the girl and the cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem. However, the relatives have claimed that when they saw the body, there were injury marks on the girl's body. The police refused to comment on the matter saying that they are still investigating.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South West Gaurav Sharma told that the accused is still absconding. The police are probing the matter from all angles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

