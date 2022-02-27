Prostitution racket busted in Delhi; 4 foreign nationals held

The Delhi Police busted a prostitution racket here with the arrest of four foreign nationals, officials said on Sunday.

The arrested women between the age group of 23 to 42 years indulged in prostitution in areas of South Delhi. They were arrested along with their driver Tej Kumar, who used to drop them near a hotel in Vasant Kunj where police had laid a trap to catch them, they said.

Head Constable Rajesh of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit got a tip off that some foreign nationals were overstaying in India and involved in prostitution.

Police said they also got to know about an agent, Naresh, an auto rickshaw driver.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Monika Bhardwaj said on February 24, her team contacted the alleged agent through WhatsApp and asked him to arrange four to five women. He then told the team that each of these women would charge a specific amount of money.

The arrested women told the police that they came to India on tourist visa and were overstaying here. They also admitted to having been involved in prostitution, she added.

Police said a case has been registered and efforts are being taken to nab the agent as further investigation is underway.

