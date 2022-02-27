Man held for gunning down ex-councillor, brother: Police

The Gurugram police on Sunday arrested a man allegedly involved in twin murders of a former councillor and his elder brother here in Khod village of the district.

Police identified the arrested accused as Akshay, a resident of Khod village under Pataudi police station.

Akshay was identified on the basis of CCTV footage in which he was captured near the house during the attack at two brothers, Paramjit Thakran and Surjit Thakran.

The two brothers were gunned down by bike-borne assailants on Friday morning outside their house in the village.

In the CCTV footage, Akshay was seen covering his face with a shawl while attacking the two brothers, who were also engaged in the liquor business, said an official of the Pataudi police station.

In the attack over them, assailants had fired nearly 30 rounds of cartridges, police said, adding the business rivalry appears to be the motive behind the crime.

Following the twin murders, a case was registered against 10 people, including five unidentified men, on the complaint of the third brother of Thakrans, police said.

