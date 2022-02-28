Left Menu

Italy backs EU measures against Russia, Italy's PM says

Italy gave its full support to the measures announced by the European Commission on Sunday against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said. The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday. "Italy gives its full backing to the measures against the Russian Federation presented today by the European Commission.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 28-02-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 00:03 IST
Italy backs EU measures against Russia, Italy's PM says
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy gave its full support to the measures announced by the European Commission on Sunday against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

The European Union will shut down EU airspace to Russian aircraft, seek to ban Russian state-owned media in the bloc and target Russian ally Belarus with sanctions, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Sunday.

"Italy gives its full backing to the measures against the Russian Federation presented today by the European Commission. The aggression against Ukraine is barbaric and a threat to the whole of Europe. The European Union must react with utmost determination," Draghi said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022