Protesters in France denounce Vladimir Putin
- Country:
- France
Hundreds of people protested on Sunday in Paris and in the Riviera city of Nice against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian flags and those of other eastern European nations hoisted high.
Some Russians opposed to the war were in the Paris crowd.
It was the second day of protests directed at Russian President Vladimir Putin around France, among a string of weekend rallies across Europe. On the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, a hub for Ukrainians, hundreds of people chanted slogans against the war Putin is waging and urged NATO nations to protect them from Russian bombs.
Protesters carried Ukrainian, Moldovan, Georgian and Chechen flags and banners denouncing Putin.
