Bizman arrested for duping man in fictitious property deal: Police

A 44-year-old businessman has been arrested for allegedly cheating several people on the pretext of selling them properties in Vasant Kunj and nearby posh areas, police said on Sunday.

Accused Dhiraj Prasad is an MBA graduate from a university in Punjab and operates four companies, they said. Police described Prasad as a ''habitual offender'' facing six criminal cases, including one registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation, they said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Economy Offences Wing) Chhaya Sharma said Prasad was arrested on the complaint of city resident Vishal Mohan Sharma who had alleged that the accused had duped him of Rs 1.25 crire.

The accused introduced himself as the director of JMD Techinfra and offered to sell Sharma a plot in Vasant Kunj, the Jt CP said adding Sharma paid Prasad Rs 1.52 crores but he later found that the property was owned by another firm Excel Money Management Services Pvt Ltd. The officer said Sharma accused Prasad of tricking him into making the payment on the basis of forged documents, police said.

After a preliminary enquiry into Sharma’s complaint, a case was registered against Prasad, police said.

''We seized all bank-related documents during the probe and found that the said property was sold to Excel Management Services and not to JMD Techinfra. The documents submitted by the accused were sent to the forensic lab to ascertain its authenticity,” the joint CP said.

Prasad has also cases registered against him at Pandav Nagar, Amar Colony, CR Park, Vasant Vihar and Muzaffarnagar police stations.

Prasad joined the investigation initially but began evading it later following which he was arrested on Friday, she said.

