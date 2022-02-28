Russian convoy of ground forces, fuel, tanks moving toward Kyiv -Maxar
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
Satellite imagery taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground troops moving in the direction of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from approximately 40 miles (64 km) away, a private U.S. company said.
The images released by Maxar Technologies Maxar showed a deployment comprised of hundreds of military vehicles and extending more than 3.25 miles (5 km), Maxar said.
The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from Michoacan state
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Mexico says U.S. suspends avocado shipments from key state, flags security risk
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown
Canada police in standoff with protesters blocking bridge to U.S.