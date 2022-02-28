Russian convoy of ground forces, fuel, tanks moving toward Kyiv -Maxar

Satellite imagery taken on Sunday showed a large deployment of Russian ground troops moving in the direction of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv from approximately 40 miles (64 km) away, a private U.S. company said.

The images released by Maxar Technologies Maxar showed a deployment comprised of hundreds of military vehicles and extending more than 3.25 miles (5 km), Maxar said.

The images released by Maxar, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)