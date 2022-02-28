World Court: Ukraine has filed suit against Russia, citing false genocide claims

The highest U.N. court on Sunday confirmed that Ukraine has filed a suit against Russia, saying Russia's claim it invaded Ukraine to prevent a genocide is false and asking judges to order "provisional measures" to protect Ukraine.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky had said earlier on Sunday he had filed the suit at the International Court of Justice, also known as the world court. In a statement, the court confirmed it has received Ukraine's complaint. It did not say when the case would be heard.

