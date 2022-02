BRIEF-Binance To Donate $10 Mln To Ukraine Humanitarian Effort

* BINANCE TO DONATE US$10 MILLION TO UKRAINE HUMANITARIAN EFFORT

* BINANCE- DONATION WILL BE SPLIT BETWEEN MAJOR INTERGOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATIONS AND NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS * BINANCE- DONATIONS TO ORGANISATIONS INCLUDE UNICEF, UNHCR, UN REFUGEE AGENCY, ISANS AND PEOPLE IN NEED Source text for Eikon:

