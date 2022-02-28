Left Menu

EU backs new measures to be in place by Monday - EU's Borrell

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:30 IST
EU backs new measures to be in place by Monday - EU's Borrell
European Union foreign ministers gave support on Sunday for fresh sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine to come into force by Monday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.

Borrell said the ministers had reached a political agreement for a package of support for the Ukrainian armed forces, new sanctions and efforts to isolate Russia and to counter disinformation.

"During the weekend we have been working very hard and we want to take some decisions that should be in place, agreed and in a legal act implementing them before tomorrow when the central banks will restart working," Borrell told a news conference.

