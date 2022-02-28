EU's Borrell: 'We fear Russia is not going to stop in Ukraine'
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday that the bloc was worried that the crisis triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spill into neighbouring countries, including Moldova, Georgia and the Western Balkans. "We are worried about what may happen in the region," Borrell told a news conference in Brussels after a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers on the crisis.
"We are afraid that Russia is not going to stop in Ukraine, and the Russian influence can start working in the neighbouring countries."
