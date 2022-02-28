Russia's nuclear forces alert is a "distraction", says UK PM - PA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called a move by President Vladimir Putin to put Russia's nuclear forces on high alert "a distraction from the reality of what's going on in Ukraine", the Press Association reported on Sunday.

It also quoted Johnson as praising Ukrainians for "fighting back ... with more resistance than the Kremlin had bargained for" and promising to be "very generous" over Ukrainian refugees coming to Britain to allow people to enter when they were in fear of persecution or to reunite with family.

