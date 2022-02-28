At U.N., U.S. urges Russia to tone down 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged Russia on Sunday to tone down its "dangerous rhetoric regarding nuclear weapons."
"This is another escalatory and unnecessary step that threatens us all," she told a meeting of the U.N. Security Council.
