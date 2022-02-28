Left Menu

India abstains on resolution to call for UN General Assembly session on Ukraine

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:58 IST
India abstained on a procedural resolution to call for a rare special emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Two days after the Russian veto blocked a UNSC resolution on its aggression against Ukraine, the Security Council voted to convene an emergency special session of the 193-member General Assembly on the crisis.

The 15-nation Security Council met on Sunday afternoon to hold a vote on the emergency special session of the General Assembly on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Only 10 such emergency sessions of the General Assembly have been held since 1950.

India abstained, while Russia voted against the resolution and 11 council members voted in favour.

The vote calling for the session was procedural so none of the five permanent members of the Security Council -- China, France, Russia, UK and the US -- could exercise their vetoes.

