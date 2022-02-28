Left Menu

Sweden, Finland pledge military aid for Kyiv

PTI | Stockholm | Updated: 28-02-2022 03:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 03:07 IST
The Nordic nations of Sweden and Finland said they will send military aid to Ukraine including anti-tank weapons, helmets and body armour.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist said at a news conference on Sunday that Stockholm would ship 5,000 anti-tank weapons, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 units of body armour and 1,35,000 field rations in support to Ukraine's military.

Neighbouring Finland said earlier on Sunday that it would send 2,000 helmets, 2,000 bulletproof vests, 100 stretchers and equipment for two emergency medical care stations as aid to Ukraine.

Russian forces invaded its smaller neighbour on Thursday, drawing sanctions and international condemnation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

