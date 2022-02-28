FOREX-Rouble, euro plunge after West steps up Russia sanctions; yen gains
The Russian rouble plunged nearly 20% to a new record low versus the dollar on Monday and the euro sank more than 1% after Western nations announced a harsh set of sanctions to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine https://www.reuters.com/world/india/war-with-ukraine-putin-puts-nuclear-deterrence-forces-alert-2022-02-27, including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.
The risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars also tumbled, while the safe-haven yen rallied as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military command to put nuclear-armed forces on high alert on Sunday, the fourth day of the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two. The euro declined 1.15% to $1.1140 in early Asian trading, on track for its biggest one-day decline in nearly two years.
The rouble was indicated as low as 104 per dollar, a more than 19% tumble. The Aussie slid 0.98% to $0.71625, while New Zealand's kiwi lost 1.10% to $0.66630.
The yen climbed 0.36% to 115.06 per dollar.
